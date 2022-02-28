EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A man is behind bars after El Paso Police Department (EPPD) Crimes Against Persons Detectives determine he was involved in an early morning freeway shooting on February 8.

Crimes Against Persons detectives secured a warrant for the arrest of 25 –year old Norbert Ornelas for his involvement in the shooting.

On February 24, 2022, Ornelas was found at a home along the 8700 block of Neptune and arrested by the United States Marshal Service Lone Star Fugitive Task Force.

According to EPPD officials the shooting took place on I-10 near Lee Trevino, after a group of men left a nearby gentlemen’s club and were followed by another vehicle.

Police say as the victims were driving on Gateway East, they were shot at from the other vehicle.

At the time, two victims with non-life threatening gunshot wounds were transported to a nearby hospital and three other victims who were uninjured remained at the scene

Ornelas was booked into the El Paso County Detention Facility.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.