EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso Police have arrested a 23-year-old El Paso man and charged him in the murder of a 16-year-old girl found dead in East El Paso last month. The suspect is also facing a handful of serious drug-related charges.

Police say 23-year-old Cesa Roa was arrested and booked into the El Paso County Detention Center. The family has identified the victim as Jasmine Estrella Adame.

Roa is being charged with murder, three counts of manufacturing/delivery of a controlled substance, possession of less than 5 pounds of marijuana and delivery of marijuana.

As KTSM has previously reported, police responded to a shooting call Thursday, Feb. 16 at around 9:30 p.m. Police say they found a 16-year-old girl dead at the scene and revealed that she had been fatally shot. The investigation further revealed that she had walked to an area near a drainage alley between Coyote Trail and Apache Point.