EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – On Jan. 1, 2023, at approximately 11:51 p.m., El Paso Fire Department units responded to a structure fire at the 600 block of N. Carolina St. in El Paso’s Lower Valley.

The El Paso Fire Department contained the fire to the 2nd floor and prevented it from extending to the rest of the complex. One person was transported to a local hospital with burn injuries.

A joint-agency investigation between members of the El Paso Fire Marshal’s Office and EPPD led to the arrest of 28-year-old Moctezuma Arredondo on Jan. 2, 2023, in connection to the fire. Arredondo was booked into the El Paso County Jail and was charged with Arson. A $50,000 bond was issued by Judge Acosta.