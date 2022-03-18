EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Friday morning, officials with the El Paso Police Department identified the man allegedly responsible for an hours-long SWAT situation in East El Paso, and released details of the tense standoff.

EPPD officials say that on March 17th, 2022 shortly before 2:30 a.m., officers out of the Pebble Hills Regional Command responded to a family violence disturbance along the 10900 block of Bob Stone.

When officers arrived, they found the 36-year-old female victim in the middle of the street and told officers that 41-year-old Jose Francisco Diaz locked her out and would not release her children.

Officers walked up to residence to meet with Diaz and check on the welfare of the children.

Officers observed Diaz walk toward the door while shielding himself with the 13-year-old male child victim as he held a knife to the victim’s neck. Diaz then began to retreat into the hallway using the 13-year-old child as a shield. Officers could hear the 2 other children crying in the direction of where Diaz was retreating. Special Weapons and Tactics and Crisis Management Team arrived at the scene and were able to mediate the release of the children.

EL PASO POLICE DEPARTMENT

Diaz surrendered a few hours later and was placed under arrest. Police say that their Crimes Against Persons Unit obtained warrants for Diaz for 2 counts of Unlawful Restraint and Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon. He’s being held on a total bond of $250,000.00.



Police add that, sometime during this incident, an officer fired his weapon. That incident is under investigation by the El Paso Police Department, Internal Affairs, Crimes Against Persons and The Texas Rangers.

The officer is a 4 year veteran of the department and was placed on administrative leave followed by administrative duty, which EPPD officials share is customary practice for this type of investigation.

