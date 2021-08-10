Man arrested for trying to buy stolen catalytic converters

El Paso, Texas (KTSM) – A 34-year-old man was arrested after he allegedly offered to buy stolen catalytic converters.

Jose Fernando Diaz posted on certain social media platforms his interest in buying the items.

On Thursday, an undercover officer contacted Diaz on the phone number listed on the social media post and offered to sell him one.

The undercover officer met Diaz at a parking lot on the 5900 block of Montana Avenue, where Diaz paid $80. He was arrested and charged with soliciting to purchase regulated material in an unauthorized location.

Thefts of catalytic converters have been steadily increasing. Authorities are enforcing certain measures to curtail and deter this type of crime and several arrests have already been made.

Only “metal recycling entities” following all state regulations can legally purchase or offer to purchase catalytic converters.

