Man arrested for stealing catalytic converters on multiple occasions

El Paso, Texas (KTSM) – Police have arrested 26-year-old Ricardo Emilio Ruiz of Socorro, Texas in connection to multiple thefts of catalytic converters.

Detectives with the Pebble Hills Regional Command Center arrested Ruiz on two counts of theft relating to those incidents.

On April 18, Ruiz was reportedly attempting to steal a third converter at 8515 Lockheed Dr. when he fled and was later arrested on April 27.

Ruiz was booked into the El Paso County Detention Facility on two counts of theft and criminal mischief. His bond is set at $4,500.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.