Man arrested for stealing beer from Fabens convenience store

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A 30-year-old man was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly stealing beer from a Fabens convenience store.

Jose Antonio Gaona was arrested and booked into the El Paso County Detention Facility on bonds totaling $1,100. He was charged with evading arrest, resisting arrest and theft under $100. Additional charges are pending for assault on a peace officer and resisting arrest.

El Paso County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched on Tuesday to a convenience store located on the 100 block of W. Main Street in Fabens in reference to a theft. When deputies arrived, a store employee told them that an unknown offender had taken some beer without paying.

Deputies searched the area and found Gaona in possession of the stolen beer. He was allegedly was combative and disruptive as deputies took him into custody and while being transported to the El Paso County Detention Facility.