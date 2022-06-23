EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – After fleeing from police officers, a San Elizario man was arrested on June 23, 2022, at about 12:30 a.m.

El Paso County Sheriff’s Deputies from the Peter J Herrera Patrol Station were dispatched to the block of Gladiola Dr. in reference to a family violence call.

By the time officers arrived at the scene, 29-year-old Daniel Solis had left on foot. When he returned to the residence, was later taken into custody.

According to authorities, Solis also had an active driving while intoxicated (DWI) warrant and resisted arrest while being taken into custody.

He was later booked into the El Paso County Jail under a $2,500 bond for Resisting Arrest and a $5,000 for his DWI warrant.

