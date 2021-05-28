Man arrested for possession of child pornography

El Paso, Texas (KTSM) – A 19-year-old man was arrested for Possession of Child Pornography.

The man has been identified as Frank James Fuller of the 5200 block of Wren Ave.

Detectives with the El Paso Police Department’s Internet Crimes Against Children Unit, along with Homeland Security Investigators conducted search warrants on two apartments on Wren Ave. Both apartments were reportedly residences of Fuller.

Multiple digital devices were seized and subsequent forensic analysis uncovered over 1500 images of obscene pornographic images of children. Many of those images where of very young children and babies.

Fuller was taken into custody and booked into the El Paso County Detention Facility on 4 counts of Possession of Child Pornography.

His bond totaled $500,000.

