EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A man is behind bars after the El Paso Police Department (EPPD) arrests him for possession of child pornography
Officials say the EPPD’s Internet Crimes against Children Unit arrested 79-year old Robert Shewan on Thursday following an investigation that began on Friday, March 11.
According to officials, the case began after a computer repair store notified police when indecent
photographs of children were found.
Shewan was arrested and brought before Judge H. Accosta, who issued a bail of $50,000. He remains at the El Paso County Detention Facility.
KTSM performed a quick search and found that Shewan is registered on the Texas Public Sex Offender Website.
According to the site, Shewan e was previously charged with Indecency with a Child by Contact, the victim being a 4 year old girl.
