EPPD: Allegedly sent nudes to undercover cop posing as teen

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A man is behind bars after police say he was sending nude photos of himself to an undercover detective posing as a teen.

35-year-old Ivan Adame was arrested at his workplace on Monday, March 14.

According to officials with the El Paso Police Department (EPPD), Adame allegedly sent nude photos and sexually explicit messages to someone he believed to be a 15-year-old girl.

That girl was actually a EPPD Detective with the Internet Crimes Against Children Unit.

Adame was arrested on a charge of Online Solicitation of a Minor and booked into the El Paso County Detention Facility under a $25,000 bond.

Ivan Adame – Mug shot courtesy EPPD

