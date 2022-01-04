Man arrested for New Year’s shooting at Cincinnati District

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Officials with the El Paso Police Department (EPPD) announced the arrest of a man after a shooting shortly after midnight on New Year’s in the Cincinnati District

EPPD officials say 26-year-old Fort Bliss resident Lavonte Keshawn Henry was arrested after allegedly firing shots that struck the front door and interior of a business along the 200 block of Baltimore.

According to officers working an operation at the Cincinnati Entertainment District, they heard gunshots and saw a car speeding away from the business located along the 200 block of Baltimore.

TAC units followed the speeding car and conducted a felony stop of the vehicle driven by Lavonte Keshawn

Henry. Henry was found in possession of a .40 caliber handgun and spent casings were located inside the vehicle. Henry was arrested at the scene that night for DWI and booked into jail. el paso police department

EPPD officials add that a warrant for Deadly Conduct was issued for Henry; Tuesday afternoon Fort Bliss officials turned custody of Henry over to EPPD. He has since been booked into the El Paso County Detention Facility, under a $30,000 bond.

KTSM has reached out to Fort Bliss officials to confirm if Henry is a soldier; we are awaiting their response.

