Man arrested for New Year’s shooting at Cincinnati District

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Officials with the El Paso Police Department (EPPD) announced the arrest of a man after a shooting shortly after midnight on New Year’s in the Cincinnati District
EPPD officials say 26-year-old Fort Bliss resident Lavonte Keshawn Henry was arrested after allegedly firing shots that struck the front door and interior of a business along the 200 block of Baltimore.
According to officers working an operation at the Cincinnati Entertainment District, they heard gunshots and saw a car speeding away from the business located along the 200 block of Baltimore.
EPPD officials add that a warrant for Deadly Conduct was issued for Henry; Tuesday afternoon Fort Bliss officials turned custody of Henry over to EPPD. He has since been booked into the El Paso County Detention Facility, under a $30,000 bond.
KTSM has reached out to Fort Bliss officials to confirm if Henry is a soldier; we are awaiting their response.
