EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – After the discovery of a woman’s body in a Central El Paso home, a man is behind bars for murder.

According to officials with the El Paso Police Department (EPPD), 36-year-old Elias Flores was rebooked into the El Paso County Detention Facility for the murder of Cindy Miller on June 7.

On June 7, officers from the Central Regional Command were sent to a home along the 200 block of South Glenwood Street on a welfare check. Once they entered the home, they found 40-year-old Cindy Miller dead.

Miller was shot, and her vehicle was missing. EPPD’s Crimes Against Persons investigation resulted in the warrant for Flores’ arrest.

Flores remains in jail under a charge of Murder, with a $750,000 bond.

