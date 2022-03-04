EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso Police Department (EPPD) officials provided an update to a deadly motorcycle crash from September 2021.

EPPD officials announced Friday that 54-year-old Francisco Levario was arrested on a murder charge on March 1, 2022.

Levario was the driver of a 2012 Harley Davidson, with 49-year-old Margarita Levario as a passenger, when they veered left, hitting a curb on Sgt. Major Road, just off Spur 601.

The motorcycle continued westbound and went onto the dirt embankment. The bike hit a traffic sign, at which point the driver and passenger became separated from the motorcycle. EL PASO POLICE DEPARTMENT

Police add that Levario was seriously injured and taken to University Medical Center, in critical condition. Mrs. Levario died on the scene from her injuries.

Levario is being held on a $750,000 bond.

