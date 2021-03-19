Man arrested for inappropriately touching a young girl while her mother slept

El Paso, Texas (KTSM) – Las Cruces police have arrested a man accused of inappropriate contact of a minor.

Police say 48-year-old Jose Cruz Elizalde of Mesquite, New Mexico is accused of touching an 11-year-old girl last week after her mother went to sleep.

On March 14 police were dispatched to a Las Cruces home where Elizalde sometimes resides with his girlfriend of a few months. Investigators learned Elizalde was there for the evening on March 13 and stayed the night. He and his girlfriend were drinking alcohol and watching movies with her children.

Investigators learned that sometime after his girlfriend went to bed, Elizalde inappropriately touched the woman’s 11-year-old daughter at least twice. Investigators learned the young girl escaped Elizalde’s grasp and sought safety in a sibling’s bedroom. The girl disclosed what occurred and her teenage sister called police.

Elizalde was taken into custody while the investigation continued. He was arrested later that day and booked into the Dona Ana County Detention Center.

Elizalde has been charged with two counts of criminal sexual contact with a minor. Both counts are third-degree felonies.