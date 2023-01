EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A 28-year-old man from Las Cruces has been arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a teenager.

Tomas Acuna is facing several charges including one count of criminal sexual penetration of a minor. According to the affidavit, investigators discovered text messages between the victim and Acuna. The court document also states that Acuna solicited the victim for sex and promised him drugs if he came over to his residence.