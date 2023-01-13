EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — According to the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office, a 28-year-old man was arrested for allegedly assaulting a peace officer and outstanding criminal warrants.

On Wednesday Jan. 11, an EPCSO deputy assigned to the Peter J. Herrera Patrol Station conducted a traffic stop on the 1000 block of Celum in Clint. According to officials, the deputy recognized the driver behind the vehicle as 28-year-old Raul Rangel, who had several outstanding criminal warrants with the EPCSO.

According to officials, as Rangel exited the vehicle, he then allegedly began to assault the deputy. After a brief struggle, Rangel was taken into custody and the deputy sustained minor injuries. Rangel was arrested for the outstanding criminal warrants and two additional charges of Assault on a Peace Officer with a bond of $2,000 and interfering with Public Duties with a bond of $500. Rangel was then booked into the El Paso County Jail without further incident.