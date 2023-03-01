EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A man was taken into custody Tuesday after detectives learned that he was wanted for alleged deceptive business practices.

The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office Fugitive Apprehension Unit assisted detectives assigned to the Civil Process and Executions portion of the SCaB Unit with an investigation at the Home-Depot parking lot located at 12221 Montwood Dr.

A detective then contacted the man who has been identified to be Oscar Eduardo Villarreal, in an attempt to serve civil process. During the civil process investigation, the detective learned that Villarreal was wanted for deceptive business practices, including previous convictions.

Villareal was then taken into custody and was booked into El Paso County Jail with a $10,000.00 bond.

The El Paso Sheriff’s Office reminds citizens to be cautious when contracting with individuals.