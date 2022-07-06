EL PASO, TX (KTSM) – Samson Conan Vaughn, 28, was arrested and charged with aggravated kidnapping and aggravated robbery on July 1st. He pointed a weapon at someone who was in their vehicle, then asked to be taken somewhere the Mission Valley area before stealing the person’s vehicle. This happened Sunday June 19.

El Paso Police say that Vaughn was found on Friday, July 1 at the 3900 block of Dyer and was placed under arrest on the following charges:

: aggravated kidnapping, $200,000 bond issued by Judge Priddy Charge 2: aggravated robbery, $150,000 bond issued by Judge Priddy

On Sunday, June 19, police from the Mission Valley Regional Command were dispatched to 7301 North Loop for an aggravated robbery call. The investigation showed that Vaughn pointed a weapon at a victim while in their car parked outside a Central El Paso 7-11 store.

Vaughn then forced the victim to drive to a location in the Mission Valley and then Vaughn ended up stealing the vehicle.

