EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — On Friday, Nov. 4, Arturo Ortega Garcia, age 69, was arrested in a 1994 capital murder case.

On August 11th, 1994, officers located the bodies of three victims in a residence of the 1800 blocks of Garden Gate. According to police, the three victims have been identified to be 59-year-old Francisco Santoni, 28-year-old Concepcion Villa, 3-year-old Dante Santoni. During the investigation, police recovered evidence that did not develop workable leads at the time, and the case went cold.

In 2015 with technological advancements, the case was reopened when Garcia was identified, and a warrant for his arrest was filed when his whereabouts were unknown. According to police, in 2020 investigators learned Garcia was arrested in Mexico City, where he remained until Friday, Nov. 4 when he was extradited by the US Marshals Lone Star Fugitive Task Force. Garcia was booked into the El Paso County Detention Facility on a five-million-dollar bail.