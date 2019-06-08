Man arrested following multi-state pursuit by DPS, DASO

Two people are behind bars in Doña Ana County after they allegedly led multiple law enforcement agencies on a wild, dangerous pursuit through state lines and into Chaparral on Friday morning.

According to Texas DPS, they attempted to stop a black Dodge pickup truck at U.S. 54 and McCombs for a traffic violation around 11:30 a.m. Friday morning. The driver of the truck fled from the Trooper north into Chaparral, New Mexico.

According to DPS, they followed the truck as it made several dangerous moves that continued to endanger the public. The driver crashed into a stationary object as it lost control attempting to get away at the intersection of W. Lisa Dr. and Amparo St. in Chaparral, NM.

Investigators later learned the truck had been reported stolen out of El Paso in March 2019.

Clifford Hammonds, 25, of Truth or Consequences, NM was identified as the driver of the truck. His passenger was identified as Pearl Yvette Sanchez, 25, of Chaparral. Hammons is charged with evading arrest in a vehicle, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, and recklessly fleeing police. He’s also facing additional charges through an investigation with the Doña Ana County Sheriff’s Office.

Sanchez was taken to Las Cruces Medical Center for treatment of injuries sustained in the pursuit. Upon release, she will be charged with fleeing police on foot. Booking photos for Sanchez will be available at the conclusion of the booking process in the Doña Ana County Detention Center.