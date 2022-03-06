EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – An El Paso man is behind bars after police arrest him on a child abuse charge from February.

According to the Socorro Police Department (SPD), they received a report of child abuse, with ‘extensive injuries’ last month.

As a result of the investigation, SPD Detectives found 30-year-old Benjamin Fonseca allegedly committed the offense of Injury to a Child.

SPD’s Criminal Investigation Unit then secured a warrant for Fonseca’s arrest.

Official say that on March 3, the El Paso Police Department’s West Side Regional Command Tactical Unit helped SPD locate Fonseca, and arrested him during a traffic stop.

Fonseca was booked into the El Paso County Detention Facility for Injury to a Child with a $30,000 bond.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

On March 3, 2022, the El Paso Police

Department’s West Side Regional Command Tactical Unit

assisted Socorro Police in locating and arresting Fonseca on

a traffic stop at the 4800 block of Mesa Street. Fonseca was

booked into the El Paso County Detention Facility for Injury

to a Child with a $30,000 bond.