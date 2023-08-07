EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A 64-year-old man is facing his third DWI charge after he was arrested on Monday evening, Aug. 5, according to the Horizon City Police Department.

Police say at around 6 p.m., they responded to a possible assault in progress behind the Los Colegas parking lot located on 14620 Horizon Blvd.

Police then located Tonatiuh Gonzalez, 64, who was found behind the driver’s seat and had the vehicle on, according to police.

Upon further investigation, it was revealed that Gonzalez was intoxicated and had at least two prior DWI convictions.

Gonzalez was then arrested and transported to the El Paso County Detention Facility. He was charged with his third DWI and was given a $50,000 bond.