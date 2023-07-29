EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A 68-year-old man was arrested and charged with three counts of invasive visual recording Friday, July 28 in Socorro, according to the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office.

The Sheriff’s Office says deputies were dispatched to the Goodwill store located at the 10300 block of Alameda Ave. regarding a subject disturbing and to assist a deputy working off-duty.

Further investigation revealed that Rene Solis, 68, recorded two adult females and one juvenile female inside the dressing rooms, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies took Solis into custody and booked him into the El Paso County Detention Facility for three counts of invasive visual recording with a $65,000 bond.

Additionally, Solis was convicted for the same offense in 2017 and is currently out on bond from a similar arrest in September 2022, according to the Sheriff’s Office.