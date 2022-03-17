EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Thursday morning, officials with the El Paso Police Department (EPPD) announced the arrest of a man for allegedly assaulting a woman and holding her at gunpoint.

According to officials, the incident happened Monday as EPPD officers from the Pebble Hills were informed by Otero County Deputies that a possible kidnapping had happened in El Paso, and they were meeting with the victim at the Otero County Jail.

Upon further investigation, police discovered that the 23-year-old victim had been physically assaulted

by 25-year-old Matthew Joseph Contreras in El Paso and he later forced the victim at gunpoint to go with him for a job interview at the Otero County Jail.

Officers say the victim was able to get the attention of a Detention Officer in the parking lot for help.

EPPD’s Crimes Against Persons obtained a warrant for Contreras and he was later arrested for Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon and held with a bond of $100,000.00

