Man arrested after shooting at car, person near Horizon City

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPCSO) Deputies arrested a man on Friday after he allegedly opened fire on a car and a person in Horizon City.

According to EPCSO officials, Deputies from the Peter J Herrera Patrol Station were sent to the 1400 block of Darrington Road about an Aggravated Assault.

Once deputies arrived, they received information that suspect, 34-year-old Edward Tomas Moore, allegedly shot at a resident and a vehicle in the desert area near the 600 Block of Endwall.

EPCSO Deputies, working with Horizon Police Department officers, found Moore a short time later and took him into custody.

According to EPCSO officials, Moore was booked into the El Paso County Detention Facility, charged with Unlawful Possession of Firearm by Felon and Aggravated Assault w/Deadly Weapon.

His total bond was set at $55,000.

