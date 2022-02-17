EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A man is arrested after allegedly shooting at, then chasing his ex-girlfriend and her family through the Sparks neighborhood in Far East El Paso

According to officials with the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPCSO), on February 16th 2022.

Montana Patrol Deputies were sent to the Horizon City Police Department Headquarters, about an Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon.

Once there, deputies met with the victim, who said her ex-boyfriend shot at her and her family.

The Victim stated while at the 300 block of Citadel, she and her ex-boyfriend crossed paths. The mother of the victim noticed the ex-boyfriend was pointing a gun at the victim and immediately warned her daughter. As the victim and family sped off, they heard two gunshots being fired. The ex-boyfriend gave chase of Victims vehicle, while they attempted to flee through the neighborhood. el paso county sheriff’s office

Deputies added that the victim was able to drive to the Horizon City Police Station, where she then called officers and deputies for assistance.

After interviewing the victims, the subject was identified as Jesus Meza. Later that evening, San Elizario Marshals were sent to the 13100 block of Violeta Lane in reference to a Criminal Trespass.

San Elizario Marshals were able to detain and arrest subject Meza for an outstanding criminal warrant for Burglary of Habitation.

Deputies took custody of Meza and an additional four counts of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon.

Meza was booked into the El Paso County Jail for five criminal warrants under a $210,000 bond.

