EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso Police say a man was arrested after he threw a rock at an EPPD unit at police headquarters Tuesday.
EPPD officials say 22 –year old Manuel Eduardo Martinez was arrested Tuesday night after he vandalized a
police car parked at police headquarters.
According to police, Martinez told the officer that he had consumed alcohol and methamphetamine earlier in the day.
Martinez was booked into the El Paso County Jail under a $1000 bond.
