Man arrested after allegedly firing gun during argument, endangering sleeping child

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Members of the El Paso Police Department’s SWAT team, as well as the Gang Unit, arrested one man after a weekend dispute where he allegedly fired a gun, striking a sleeping child’s bedroom wall.

According to EPPD officials, on Saturday, November 20th, Gang Officers from the El Paso Police

Department met with a woman, who said her ex-boyfriend, 27-year-old Alfredo Ontiveros, allegedly entered her home uninvited on Friday.

Both the woman and Ontiveros began to argue, and when it became heated, he allegedly pulled out a weapon and fired it, striking the bedroom wall where a 6-year-old child was sleeping.

With the information and evidence provided to the Gang Officers, an arrest warrant was created and signed by a Magistrate. On Sunday, November 21st at 0750 hours, the Gang Unit with the assistance of the SWAT team placed Ontiveros under arrest. el paso police department

Ontiveros was booked into the El Paso County Detention Facility, all bonds were issued by Magistrate Reyes.

The charges are as follows, along with their bond amounts.

Abandon or Endangering a Child (Bond $25,000)

Deadly Conduct – Discharge of Firearm (Bond $$5,000)

Unlawful Carry of a Weapon (Bond $5,000)

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.