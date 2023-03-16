EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- El Paso County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to an address in far East El Paso Tuesday in reference to a man with a gun.

The man was identified by the EPCSO to be 41-year-old Gabriel Herminio Sosa. Officials say Sosa was arrested for being in possession of a .45 caliber handgun at the 13000 block of Gateway West Blvd.

Gabriel Sosa was then booked into the El Paso County Jail and charged with two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and was given a $50,000 bond.