EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The trial of the man accused of killing El Paso County Sheriff’s Deputy Peter Herrera in 2019 took a dramatic turn on Tuesday, Aug. 1.

The defendant Facundo Chavez took the stand in his own defense.

He said he shot Herrera and later described how he beat him with the gun. Chavez testified that Herrera was face down, and he was standing over him, beating him with the gun.

Chavez argued that he acted based on what his then-girlfriend, Arlene Pina, told him. Pina was with him when Herrera pulled over the couple in San Elizario in March 2019.

Chavez said that Pina told him that “he was the officer that was harassing her.”

The state objected to what Chavez was saying, contending that it was hearsay.

Chavez said he had many things going through his head and said that Pina was acting very excitedly and that she could not formulate sentences. He also testified that Herrera was acting aggressively.

He also said that Pina was the one who put the gun next to Chavez’s leg and then put it under him when Herrera approached the vehicle.

Pina has pleaded guilty to manslaughter and was sentenced to 15 years in prison.

The prosecution questioned Chavez about how Herrera acted while replaying the dash and body camera footage. The prosecution asked him multiple times if Herrera was being aggressive, and Chavez replied, “No,” contradicting other testimony.

If Chavez is found guilty, he could face the death penalty. This is the first death penalty trial in El Paso in nearly a decade.