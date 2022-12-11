EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Authorities say a man in his 30s allegedly assaulted and tried to kidnap a pregnant real estate agent in a Tucson home two months ago and has recently been arrested in Texas.

Tucson TV station KOLD reported court records showing that Juan Nunley Jr. (who also goes by the alias of Donasti Davonsiea) was booked Wednesday into the El Paso County Jail. Tucson police say the suspect was wanted for the Oct. 8 alleged assault. According to police, a real estate agent was showing a house to a prospective buyer when Nunley allegedly assaulted her with a weapon and tried to physically restrain her. Police say the woman was able to escape and call 911 but miscarried three days after the attack from her injuries.