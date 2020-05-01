Malls across the Borderland prepare to open Friday

El Paso, TX (KTSM) — Retails shops and malls in the Borderland were originally set to reopen on May 17, however after Governor Greg Abbott announced Texas would begin phase one of reopening the economy, Borderland Malls were only given three days to prepare for customers.

After more than one month of being closed, the Outlet Shops at El Paso, tell KTSM they have been rushed to make sure everything is sanitized.

“We just want to make sure that when they do come back that everything is safe and sound for them but first and foremost we want to make sure that their health for all of our guests and employees which is well over 12-thousand employees is safe,” said General Manager of the Outlet Shops of El Paso, Mike Doblado.

Simon Malls releasing this statement in part quote,

“Our employees, contractors and vendors will be required to screen themselves at home prior to coming to work,” Adding the same recommendations to their shoppers. “Shoppers will be encouraged to take their temperatures and perform health checks prior to visiting our properties and to refrain from visiting the property if they exhibit any flu-like symptoms,”.

Sunland Park even released guidelines for customers like; practicing social distancing, wearing a mask, no gatherings of groups, and adhering to federal, state, and local regulations and mandates.

All malls did explain they will undergo extensive cleaning every day and explained food courts and gathering areas will remain closed.

Cielo Vista Mall and the Outlet Shops at El Paso will reopen Friday. Sunland Park Mall will reopen Monday.

For more information on the guidelines some malls are implementing click here.