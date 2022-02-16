EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Sun Metro is implementing service changes effective Sunday, February 20, 2022, to adjust schedules while meeting staffing challenges brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Routes and schedules impacted by these service changes are those running with low to no ridership.

ROUTES TEMPORARILY SUSPENDED DUE TO LOW RIDERSHIP:

ROUTE 17: THREE HILLS NW EPCC

ROUTE 20: SUNLAND PARK CIRCULATOR

ROUTE 41: NORTHGATE/VA CLINIC

ROUTE 82: MISSION VALLEY VIA PASODALE

ROUTES WITH MINOR SCHEDULE MODIFICATIONS

Routes to experience minor schedule changes during low ridership periods are: 6, 7, 8, 10, 11, 15, 19, 24, 25, 32, 33, 34, 36, 37, 43, 44, 50, 53, 54, 56, 60, 62, 63, 64, 66, 67, 68, and 86.

Sun Metro customers are encouraged to visit SunMetro.net or call Customer Service Center at (915) 212-3333 during regular business hours to learn more about these service changes.

This contingency plan is needed to avoid service failure situations felt by other agencies in the transit industry where passengers get stranded due to the pandemic’s strain on staffing levels. We are making tough data-driven decisions to provide our customers with reliable routes and service that meet current needs and prioritize routes with high demand where fewer riders will be impacted. ellen smyth, sum metro managing director

The modifications focus on temporarily suspending or modifying schedules of underutilized routes to minimize interruption of service for routes with high ridership. An extensive outreach campaign began earlier this month to raise awareness among passengers and the public about these programmed service modifications.

