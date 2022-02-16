EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Sun Metro is implementing service changes effective Sunday, February 20, 2022, to adjust schedules while meeting staffing challenges brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Routes and schedules impacted by these service changes are those running with low to no ridership.
ROUTES TEMPORARILY SUSPENDED DUE TO LOW RIDERSHIP:
ROUTE 17: THREE HILLS NW EPCC
ROUTE 20: SUNLAND PARK CIRCULATOR
ROUTE 41: NORTHGATE/VA CLINIC
ROUTE 82: MISSION VALLEY VIA PASODALE
ROUTES WITH MINOR SCHEDULE MODIFICATIONS
Routes to experience minor schedule changes during low ridership periods are: 6, 7, 8, 10, 11, 15, 19, 24, 25, 32, 33, 34, 36, 37, 43, 44, 50, 53, 54, 56, 60, 62, 63, 64, 66, 67, 68, and 86.
Sun Metro customers are encouraged to visit SunMetro.net or call Customer Service Center at (915) 212-3333 during regular business hours to learn more about these service changes.
The modifications focus on temporarily suspending or modifying schedules of underutilized routes to minimize interruption of service for routes with high ridership. An extensive outreach campaign began earlier this month to raise awareness among passengers and the public about these programmed service modifications.
