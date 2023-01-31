EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – City council set to consider a 5 -year maintenance plan for our ballpark and is set to cost an estimated $5.8 million dollars.

The 7.9 million was actually the original recommendation provided to City Council weeks ago but the Chief of Operations says improvements can only be funded through the ballpark revenue, which will be presented at City Council today.



Despite the eye-catching sum, the city says this won’t cost taxpayers a dime.

“Under the agreement, the City is required to do improvements to the facility whether it be safety issues, new requirements from Major League Baseball, or just updating elements that have exceeded the useful life of the facility itself” said Sam Rodriguez; Chief Operations Officer:

He adds that there is no specific cap on the budget, however, this is the first year they won’t be using general funds to subsidize the ballpark debt.