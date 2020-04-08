Mail and ship without leaving home, arrange pick-up

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- The U.S. Postal Service (USPS) reminds people that the most simple tasks can be done from the convenience and safety of your home.

Using your computer, go to the Postal Store on www.usps.com and choose from different stamp denominations. USPS will deliver them right to your home.

If you do not have a computer, ask your local Post Office or carrier to bring you a Stamps by Mail order form, complete it and put it in your mailbox with a check, according to a news release by the USPS.

If you need to send a package, you can order free Priority Mail and Priority Mail Express boxes, or other package supplies on their website and USPS will deliver them to your address.

Using Click-N-Ship, you can print a mailing label with the appropriate postage right from your computer.

If you need a package picked up, schedule a free carrier pick-up.

In your request, let your local Post Office know where they can find the package or packages and the mail carrier will retrieve them when he or she delivers your mail.

