EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – This holiday season, a vibrant, drive-through holiday themed lights display. Magic of Lights is coming to Camp Cohen Waterpark for the first time.

The light festival features over 2million lights making it a truly magical light display to celebrate the holiday season.

This year marks the debut of MagicVision, a set of free, selfie-filters and playful social media animations anyone can use to create and share their own unique, animated holiday greetings with friends and family. Go to www.magicoflights.com/magicvision in advance to download, use and share the filters on social media.

Guests will enjoy Magic of Lights’ inside the comfort of their own car classic holiday displays, including Winter Wonderland, 12 Days of Christmas, Toyland, Festive Elves and Reindeer Road. And this year, the family favorite 200-foot-long Enchanting Tunnel of Lights will be complemented by even more amazing sparkling light tunnels.

QUICK FACTS – MAGIC OF LIGHTS:

2+ million lights per Magic of Lights event

12.6 miles of light cord per Magic of Lights event

3,750 staff hours to set up each Magic of Lights event

The steel displays are designed, bent, cut and welded into about 800 frames that are combined in different configurations to create each show’s giant winter holiday scenes. Each frame of each scene is designed using the latest CAD technology and hand built in-house from 15 pages of design specifications each.

Each Magic of Lights show uses about 10 miles of steel to build the displays and 10 miles of LED lighting installed inside the displays, there are 10 different colors of LED bulbs used in the shows.

Scenes, such as the animated Mattel’s Waving Christmas Barbie, are as high as 32 ft. tall and as long as several hundred feet.

WHAT: Camp Cohen Waterpark to host the first ever Magic of Lights. This family-friendly drive-through holiday light festival features a over 2 million lights making it a

WHEN: November 17 – December 31, 2023 | Sun-Thurs: 5:30-9PM | Fri-Sat: 5:30-10PM

WHERE: Camp Cohen Water Park (Parking Lot), 9700 Gateway N Blvd, El Paso, TX 79924

WEBSITE: magicoflights.com/elpaso