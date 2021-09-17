‘Lush’ dares El Pasoans to ‘carve out’ self-care with 2021 Halloween Collection

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Double, double, toil and trouble, fire burn and bathtubs bubble.

With pumpkin spice everything in full effect, Lush is launching its 2021 Halloween collection, available online and Cielo Vista Mall.

The 2021 Halloween collection features new limited edition bath, shower, and skincare products.

The entire collection is vegan, self-preserving, and cruelty-free.

“We LOVE Halloween,” says Erica Vega, Brand and Products Experts for Lush Cosmetics North America, noting that the 2021 collection is one of the beauty brand’s most robust (yet).

New products include “Ectoplasm Shower Slime,” a gooey body wash with a burst of citrus scents like grapefruit and tangerine. Xanthum gum is used to thicken the product, and is also used in place of gelatin in vegan gummies.

Another new product is the Screamo Bubble Blower, inspired by the classic horror film. This reusable bubble bath is made with a blend of skin-softening corn starch, ylang ylang, and almond oils that give the spooky product a sweet scent.

“You can swish it around in the water,” says Vega, “and the cool thing about this one is that it has a little hole at the mouth where you can actually blow bubbles out of Screamo’s mouth.”

Returning products include Bat Art Bath Bombs that create a gothic fantasy through an herbaceous aroma that boasts notes of Sicilian lemon, green mandarin, rosemary, and safe oils.

Once dropped in the bath, users can wing their way through waters of glittering black, with swirls of pink, blue, and purple.

Another returning favorite is the Lord of Misrule Shower Gel. The fan favorite is a sweet and spicy sudser with a perfume that features black pepper, patchouli, and vanilla.

The seasonal products are great for self-care, which Vega says is all about mindset and intention that are best achieved through sensory experiences.

“One of my favorite things about all of our products, and the Halloween range in particular, is the ingredients include beautiful infusions — like the Lord of Misrule Shower Gel could just be some perfume and some soap — but it starts out with a peppercorn infusion,” she says.

“So instead of just having plain water, we’re already starting out with this cool — useful — water that’s going to stimulate the senses and get the blood moving,” Vega adds.

