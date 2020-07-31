Luminaria memorial first of several tributes as August 3 one-year anniversary approaches

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)–Community leaders and members joined Thursday night to reflect on August 3 and honor the 23 victims who lost their lives in the Walmart mass shooting.

The City of El Paso coordinated a Luminaria Walk in Cleveland Square Park with 23 circles of luminarias to pay a tribute to each victim.

It was a quiet and somber night as people walked around the luminarias remembering.

El Paso Mayor Dee Margo joined the public at the memorial service.

“I want to honor the victims and the families and recognize the hurt that all of El Paso has been feeling for the last year, this was a real tragedy that we will not allow define us,” Margo said.

Loved ones of victims paid tribute as well, including friends of Andre and Jordan Anchondo, the parents who died saving their one month old baby.

“It just makes me so emotional that so many people’s lives were lost due to one man but its nice that the city is doing something to remember,” Yvonne Hernandez said.

Hernandez said her family was close to the Anchondos, still keeping in touch with the family and baby Paul who recently celebrated his first birthday. The said they plan to spend the one-year anniversary attending other memorials around the city and thinking about the victims.

For a full list of August 3 memorial events, CLICK HERE.