EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Luminarias are lighting up Ascarate Park to honor the victims of the Walmart mass shooting.



The event was put together on Friday night by the El Paso United Family Resiliency Center. Local musicians were spread throughout the park to help visitors reflect on the tragic incident that affected many in El Paso.

Another lighting will be held Saturday from 8:30 to 11 p.m.