Washington D.C. (KTSM) – The League of United Latin American Citizens (LULAC) has set up a fund through its website asking for donations on behalf of the victims of the Uvalde shooting.
As Americans, we cannot just standby and not do something that will make a difference to those families who lost their children or whose children are injured both physically and emotionally.
While we can’t be there to offer hugs and condolences to families in person, we CAN do something to meet their needs. In light of this tragic event, as LULAC familia, we ask you to help us raise funds to alleviate the stress, including financial, facing many families in the Uvalde community.Sindy Benavides, CEO, LULAC
The link to the website is here.
