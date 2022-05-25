As a mother, my heart aches for the parents of Uvalde, who did not know that when they sent their children to school on May 25th, it would be the last time they would ever hug them goodbye.

We grieve this senseless loss of life in Uvalde– and all of the senseless murders by gun violence across the country– but we also grieve for the lack of action by policymakers to provide safety for our children.

This year alone, 134 children (ages 0-11) have been killed by gun violence in the United States.

Sindy Benavides, CEO, LULAC