Washington D.C. (KTSM) – The League of United Latin American Citizens (LULAC) has set up a fund through its website asking for donations on behalf of the victims of the Uvalde shooting.

As a mother, my heart aches for the parents of Uvalde, who did not know that when they sent their children to school on May 25th, it would be the last time they would ever hug them goodbye.

We grieve this senseless loss of life in Uvalde– and all of the senseless murders by gun violence across the country– but we also grieve for the lack of action by policymakers to provide safety for our children.

This year alone, 134 children (ages 0-11) have been killed by gun violence in the United States.

Sindy Benavides, CEO, LULAC

As Americans, we cannot just standby and not do something that will make a difference to those families who lost their children or whose children are injured both physically and emotionally. 

While we can’t be there to offer hugs and condolences to families in person, we CAN do something to meet their needs. In light of this tragic event, as LULAC familia, we ask you to help us raise funds to alleviate the stress, including financial, facing many families in the Uvalde community.

The link to the website is here.

