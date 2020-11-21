Lucha Libre Drive-Thru coming to the Coliseum

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Masks are for everyone in the pandemic, but during next week’s special Lucha Libre drive-in experience at the El Paso County Coliseum, they might have more sparkle.

The Lucha PALOOZA in the Desert Drive-In event is scheduled for Saturday, November 28, at the Coliseum featuring Cinta De Oro — former WWE Superstar Sin Cara.

This first of its kind event features Los Colon Primo and Epico vs. Cinta De Oro as the main event. There will be a special guest performance by Billboard Top 100 Grammy Award nominee Frankie J.

Doors open at 5 p.m. and the Lucha begin at 6 p.m. Tickets are available now at www.universe.com between $60 to $200 for four passengers.

