Lowrider community celebrates tradition

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso’s lowrider community came together Sunday for a day of BBQ, music and some really slick cars.

Quaker State and Lowrider Magazine partnered up to bring the 15th Annual “Lowrider MeatUp” at Lincoln Park in South Central El Paso. More than 300 lowriders were parked along the grass at Lincoln Park.

Organizers say its about the cars, but also about the tradition and culture. And of course — the food.

“It’s just all about lowriders, it’s about cars, food, family, the kids, the bikes, it just continues on,” Joe Ray, Editor of Lowrider Magazine said.

The ‘Lowrider MeatUp’ is held across the United States, including Los Angeles and Chicago.