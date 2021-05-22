(STACKER) — Stacker collected information on the lowest-paying jobs in El Paso using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Jobs are ranked by average annual salary with information up to date as of May 2020. Job descriptions are from O*NET.
In El Paso, the annual mean wage is $41,750 or 25.9 percent lower than the national mean of $56,310, while the lowest-paying occupation makes $17,700.
Read on to see which jobs make the list.
#50. Interviewers, except eligibility and loan
- Annual mean salary: $25,520
- #1 lowest pay among all metros
- Employment: 230
National
- Annual mean salary: $37,640
- Employment: 173,800
- Entry-level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent
Metros with lowest average pay:
- El Paso, TX ($25,520)
- Lake Charles, LA ($26,190)
- Harrisonburg, VA ($26,220)
Job description: Interview persons by telephone, mail, in person, or by other means for the purpose of completing forms, applications, or questionnaires. Ask specific questions, record answers, and assist persons with completing form. May sort, classify, and file forms.
#49. Cabinetmakers and bench carpenters
- Annual mean salary: $25,450
- #1 lowest pay among all metros
- Employment: 160
National
- Annual mean salary: $38,900
- Employment: 93,300
- Entry-level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent
Metros with lowest average pay:
- Birmingham-Hoover, AL ($25,450)
- El Paso, TX ($25,450)
- Pocatello, ID ($26,750)
Job description: Cut, shape, and assemble wooden articles or set up and operate a variety of woodworking machines, such as power saws, jointers, and mortisers to surface, cut, or shape lumber or to fabricate parts for wood products.
#48. Ophthalmic laboratory technicians
- Annual mean salary: $24,790
- #2 lowest pay among all metros
- Employment: 70
National
- Annual mean salary: $36,640
- Employment: 26,140
- Entry-level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent
Metros with lowest average pay:
- New Orleans-Metairie, LA ($23,270)
- El Paso, TX ($24,790)
- Lafayette, LA ($25,710)
Job description: Cut, grind, and polish eyeglasses, contact lenses, or other precision optical elements. Assemble and mount lenses into frames or process other optical elements. Includes precision lens polishers or grinders, centerer-edgers and lens mounters.
#47. Animal caretakers
- Annual mean salary: $24,650
- #115 lowest pay among all metros
- Employment: 380
National
- Annual mean salary: $28,380
- Employment: 193,660
- Entry-level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent
Metros with lowest average pay:
- Morristown, TN ($18,810)
- Greenville, NC ($20,320)
- Twin Falls, ID ($20,580)
Job description: Feed, water, groom, bathe, exercise, or otherwise provide care to promote and maintain the well-being of pets and other animals that are not raised for consumption, such as dogs, cats, race horses, ornamental fish or birds, zoo animals, and mice. Work in settings such as kennels, animal shelters, zoos, circuses, and aquariums. May keep records of feedings, treatments, and animals received or discharged. May clean, disinfect, and repair cages, pens, or fish tanks.
#46. Retail salespersons
- Annual mean salary: $24,490
- #7 lowest pay among all metros
- Employment: 9,380
National
- Annual mean salary: $30,940
- Employment: 3,659,670
- Entry-level education requirements: No formal educational credential
Metros with lowest average pay:
- Albany, GA ($22,740)
- Hinesville, GA ($23,640)
- Brownsville-Harlingen, TX ($23,660)
Job description: Sell merchandise, such as furniture, motor vehicles, appliances, or apparel to consumers.
#44 (tie). Textile cutting machine setters, operators, and tenders
- Annual mean salary: $24,480
- #2 lowest pay among all metros
- Employment: 80
National
- Annual mean salary: $30,890
- Employment: 12,650
- Entry-level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent
Metros with lowest average pay:
- Brownsville-Harlingen, TX ($18,940)
- El Paso, TX ($24,480)
- Cleveland, TN ($24,650)
Job description: Set up, operate, or tend machines that cut textiles.
#44 (tie). Food servers, non-restaurant
- Annual mean salary: $24,480
- #141 lowest pay among all metros
- Employment: 210
National
- Annual mean salary: $27,460
- Employment: 254,650
- Entry-level education requirements: No formal educational credential
Metros with lowest average pay:
- Decatur, AL ($18,460)
- Enid, OK ($18,780)
- Beaumont-Port Arthur, TX ($18,960)
Job description: Serve food to individuals outside of a restaurant environment, such as in hotel rooms, hospital rooms, residential care facilities, or cars.
#43. Extruding and drawing machine setters, operators, and tenders, metal and plastic
- Annual mean salary: $24,450
- #1 lowest pay among all metros
- Employment: 120
National
- Annual mean salary: $38,990
- Employment: 69,300
- Entry-level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent
Metros with lowest average pay:
- El Paso, TX ($24,450)
- Brownsville-Harlingen, TX ($25,570)
- Fort Smith, AR-OK ($27,240)
Job description: Set up, operate, or tend machines to extrude or draw thermoplastic or metal materials into tubes, rods, hoses, wire, bars, or structural shapes.
#42. Pharmacy aides
- Annual mean salary: $24,340
- #23 lowest pay among all metros
- Employment: 140
National
- Annual mean salary: $32,250
- Employment: 38,900
- Entry-level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent
Metros with lowest average pay:
- Beaumont-Port Arthur, TX ($20,300)
- Shreveport-Bossier City, LA ($21,220)
- Grand Island, NE ($21,360)
Job description: Record drugs delivered to the pharmacy, store incoming merchandise, and inform the supervisor of stock needs. May operate cash register and accept prescriptions for filling.
#41. Switchboard operators, including answering service
- Annual mean salary: $24,310
- #6 lowest pay among all metros
- Employment: 140
National
- Annual mean salary: $33,980
- Employment: 59,270
- Entry-level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent
Metros with lowest average pay:
- Alexandria, LA ($20,580)
- Lawton, OK ($21,710)
- Anniston-Oxford-Jacksonville, AL ($22,090)
Job description: Operate telephone business systems equipment or switchboards to relay incoming, outgoing, and interoffice calls. May supply information to callers and record messages.
#40. Hairdressers, hairstylists and cosmetologists
- Annual mean salary: $24,030
- #36 lowest pay among all metros
- Employment: 790
National
- Annual mean salary: $32,740
- Employment: 302,410
- Entry-level education requirements: Postsecondary nondegree award
Metros with lowest average pay:
- San Angelo, TX ($18,370)
- Florence-Muscle Shoals, AL ($19,280)
- Bowling Green, KY ($19,460)
Job description: Provide beauty services, such as cutting, coloring, and styling hair, and massaging and treating scalp. May shampoo hair, apply makeup, dress wigs, remove hair, and provide nail and skincare services.
#39. Receptionists and information clerks
- Annual mean salary: $23,990
- #5 lowest pay among all metros
- Employment: 1,970
National
- Annual mean salary: $32,410
- Employment: 968,420
- Entry-level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent
Metros with lowest average pay:
- Gadsden, AL ($22,570)
- Killeen-Temple, TX ($22,770)
- Brownsville-Harlingen, TX ($22,880)
Job description: Answer inquiries and provide information to the general public, customers, visitors, and other interested parties regarding activities conducted at establishment and location of departments, offices, and employees within the organization.
#38. Couriers and messengers
- Annual mean salary: $23,970
- #16 lowest pay among all metros
- Employment: 210
National
- Annual mean salary: $33,010
- Employment: 70,700
- Entry-level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent
Metros with lowest average pay:
- Tuscaloosa, AL ($19,770)
- Monroe, LA ($21,160)
- Lawton, OK ($21,380)
Job description: Pick up and deliver messages, documents, packages, and other items between offices or departments within an establishment or directly to other business concerns, traveling by foot, bicycle, motorcycle, automobile, or public conveyance.
#37. Butchers and meat cutters
- Annual mean salary: $23,940
- #3 lowest pay among all metros
- Employment: 360
National
- Annual mean salary: $34,630
- Employment: 142,220
- Entry-level education requirements: No formal educational credential
Metros with lowest average pay:
- Lake Charles, LA ($20,930)
- Tulsa, OK ($23,910)
- El Paso, TX ($23,940)
Job description: Cut, trim, or prepare consumer-sized portions of meat for use or sale in retail establishments.
#36. Occupational therapy aides
- Annual mean salary: $23,810
- #2 lowest pay among all metros
- Employment: 30
National
- Annual mean salary: $34,160
- Employment: 5,630
- Entry-level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent
Metros with lowest average pay:
- McAllen-Edinburg-Mission, TX ($21,600)
- El Paso, TX ($23,810)
- Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI ($25,920)
Job description: Under close supervision of an occupational therapist or occupational therapy assistant, perform only delegated, selected, or routine tasks in specific situations. These duties include preparing patient and treatment room.
#35. Broadcast technicians
- Annual mean salary: $23,640
- #2 lowest pay among all metros
- Employment: data not available
National
- Annual mean salary: $49,250
- Employment: 25,960
- Entry-level education requirements: Associate’s degree
Metros with lowest average pay:
- Columbus, GA-AL ($21,290)
- El Paso, TX ($23,640)
- Palm Bay-Melbourne-Titusville, FL ($25,500)
Job description: Set up, operate, and maintain the electronic equipment used to acquire, edit, and transmit audio and video for radio or television programs. Control and adjust incoming and outgoing broadcast signals to regulate sound volume, signal strength, and signal clarity. Operate satellite, microwave, or other transmitter equipment to broadcast radio or television programs.
#34. Bakers
- Annual mean salary: $23,630
- #12 lowest pay among all metros
- Employment: 240
National
- Annual mean salary: $31,060
- Employment: 168,890
- Entry-level education requirements: No formal educational credential
Metros with lowest average pay:
- Sherman-Denison, TX ($21,310)
- Beaumont-Port Arthur, TX ($21,560)
- St. George, UT ($22,110)
Job description: Mix and bake ingredients to produce breads, rolls, cookies, cakes, pies, pastries, or other baked goods.
#33. Order clerks
- Annual mean salary: $23,580
- #1 lowest pay among all metros
- Employment: 520
National
- Annual mean salary: $37,660
- Employment: 119,640
- Entry-level education requirements: Some college, no degree
Metros with lowest average pay:
- El Paso, TX ($23,580)
- Wichita Falls, TX ($23,900)
- Blacksburg-Christiansburg-Radford, VA ($25,930)
Job description: Receive and process incoming orders for materials, merchandise, classified ads, or services such as repairs, installations, or rental of facilities. Generally receives orders via mail, phone, fax, or other electronic means. Duties include informing customers of receipt, prices, shipping dates, and delays; preparing contracts; and handling complaints.
#32. Bartenders
- Annual mean salary: $23,550
- #145 lowest pay among all metros
- Employment: 1,340
National
- Annual mean salary: $28,910
- Employment: 486,720
- Entry-level education requirements: No formal educational credential
Metros with lowest average pay:
- Gadsden, AL ($17,930)
- Decatur, AL ($17,950)
- Warner Robins, GA ($18,150)
Job description: Mix and serve drinks to patrons, directly or through waitstaff.
#31. Cooks, restaurant
- Annual mean salary: $23,490
- #33 lowest pay among all metros
- Employment: 2,840
National
- Annual mean salary: $29,530
- Employment: 1,109,650
- Entry-level education requirements: No formal educational credential
Metros with lowest average pay:
- Brownsville-Harlingen, TX ($20,590)
- Laredo, TX ($21,000)
- Gadsden, AL ($21,540)
Job description: Prepare, season, and cook dishes such as soups, meats, vegetables, or desserts in restaurants. May order supplies, keep records and accounts, price items on menu, or plan menu.
#30. Landscaping and groundskeeping workers
- Annual mean salary: $23,330
- #2 lowest pay among all metros
- Employment: 1,480
National
- Annual mean salary: $33,800
- Employment: 872,370
- Entry-level education requirements: No formal educational credential
Metros with lowest average pay:
- Brownsville-Harlingen, TX ($22,780)
- El Paso, TX ($23,330)
- Charleston, WV ($23,500)
Job description: Landscape or maintain grounds of property using hand or power tools or equipment. Workers typically perform a variety of tasks, which may include any combination of the following: sod laying, mowing, trimming, planting, watering, fertilizing, digging, raking, sprinkler installation, and installation of mortarless segmental concrete masonry wall units.
#29. Packaging and filling machine operators and tenders
- Annual mean salary: $23,120
- #3 lowest pay among all metros
- Employment: 490
National
- Annual mean salary: $35,220
- Employment: 370,910
- Entry-level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent
Metros with lowest average pay:
- Hammond, LA ($22,420)
- Naples-Immokalee-Marco Island, FL ($22,850)
- El Paso, TX ($23,120)
Job description: Operate or tend machines to prepare industrial or consumer products for storage or shipment. Includes cannery workers who pack food products.
#28. Substitute teachers, short-term
- Annual mean salary: $23,100
- #35 lowest pay among all metros
- Employment: 1,630
National
- Annual mean salary: $36,090
- Employment: 512,030
- Entry-level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
Metros with lowest average pay:
- Daphne-Fairhope-Foley, AL ($17,360)
- Anniston-Oxford-Jacksonville, AL ($17,470)
- Huntsville, AL ($17,470)
Job description: Teach students on a short-term basis as a temporary replacement for a regular classroom teacher, typically using the regular teacher’s lesson plan.
#27. Lifeguards, ski patrol, and other recreational protective service workers
- Annual mean salary: $23,070
- #86 lowest pay among all metros
- Employment: 240
National
- Annual mean salary: $27,050
- Employment: 113,150
- Entry-level education requirements: No formal educational credential
Metros with lowest average pay:
- Montgomery, AL ($17,440)
- Athens-Clarke County, GA ($17,790)
- Sheboygan, WI ($17,940)
Job description: Monitor recreational areas, such as pools, beaches, or ski slopes, to provide assistance and protection to participants.
#26. Laundry and dry-cleaning workers
- Annual mean salary: $22,830
- #76 lowest pay among all metros
- Employment: data not available
National
- Annual mean salary: $26,600
- Employment: 179,890
- Entry-level education requirements: No formal educational credential
Metros with lowest average pay:
- Hattiesburg, MS ($18,060)
- Warner Robins, GA ($18,580)
- Rome, GA ($19,050)
Job description: Operate or tend washing or dry-cleaning machines to wash or dry-clean industrial or household articles, such as cloth garments, suede, leather, furs, blankets, draperies, linens, rugs, and carpets. Includes spotters and dyers of these articles.
#25. Janitors and cleaners, except maids and housekeeping cleaners
- Annual mean salary: $22,810
- #7 lowest pay among all metros
- Employment: 5,060
National
- Annual mean salary: $31,410
- Employment: 1,990,510
- Entry-level education requirements: No formal educational credential
Metros with lowest average pay:
- Monroe, LA ($21,200)
- Sumter, SC ($21,400)
- Dothan, AL ($21,670)
Job description: Keep buildings in clean and orderly condition. Perform heavy cleaning duties, such as cleaning floors, shampooing rugs, washing walls and glass, and removing rubbish. Duties may include tending furnace and boiler, performing routine maintenance activities, notifying management of need for repairs, and cleaning snow or debris from sidewalk.
#24. Parking attendants
- Annual mean salary: $22,760
- #23 lowest pay among all metros
- Employment: data not available
National
- Annual mean salary: $27,910
- Employment: 123,790
- Entry-level education requirements: No formal educational credential
Metros with lowest average pay:
- Lake Charles, LA ($19,840)
- Huntsville, AL ($19,910)
- Auburn-Opelika, AL ($20,000)
Job description: Park vehicles or issue tickets for customers in a parking lot or garage. May park or tend vehicles in environments such as a car dealership or rental car facility. May collect fee.
#23. Data entry keyers
- Annual mean salary: $22,580
- #1 lowest pay among all metros
- Employment: 570
National
- Annual mean salary: $35,850
- Employment: 151,520
- Entry-level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent
Metros with lowest average pay:
- El Paso, TX ($22,580)
- Laredo, TX ($23,940)
- Las Cruces, NM ($24,280)
Job description: Operate data entry device, such as keyboard or photo composing perforator. Duties may include verifying data and preparing materials for printing.
#22. Hotel, motel, and resort desk clerks
- Annual mean salary: $22,470
- #96 lowest pay among all metros
- Employment: 330
National
- Annual mean salary: $26,900
- Employment: 222,550
- Entry-level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent
Metros with lowest average pay:
- Decatur, AL ($18,020)
- Dalton, GA ($18,450)
- Monroe, LA ($18,500)
Job description: Accommodate hotel, motel, and resort patrons by registering and assigning rooms to guests, issuing room keys or cards, transmitting and receiving messages, keeping records of occupied rooms and guests’ accounts, making and confirming reservations, and presenting statements to and collecting payments from departing guests.
#21. Food batchmakers
- Annual mean salary: $22,260
- #4 lowest pay among all metros
- Employment: 310
National
- Annual mean salary: $34,970
- Employment: 153,270
- Entry-level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent
Metros with lowest average pay:
- San Angelo, TX ($18,770)
- Hammond, LA ($20,450)
- Tyler, TX ($21,070)
Job description: Set up and operate equipment that mixes or blends ingredients used in the manufacturing of food products. Includes candy makers and cheese makers.
#20. Cooks, fast food
- Annual mean salary: $22,210
- #139 lowest pay among all metros
- Employment: 1,020
National
- Annual mean salary: $24,300
- Employment: 544,420
- Entry-level education requirements: No formal educational credential
Metros with lowest average pay:
- Altoona, PA ($17,660)
- Johnson City, TN ($17,700)
- Anniston-Oxford-Jacksonville, AL ($17,900)
Job description: Prepare and cook food in a fast food restaurant with a limited menu. Duties of these cooks are limited to preparation of a few basic items and normally involve operating large-volume single-purpose cooking equipment.
#19. Machine feeders and offbearers
El Paso, TX
- Annual mean salary: $22,090
- #1 lowest pay among all metros
- Employment: 70
National
- Annual mean salary: $34,470
- Employment: 64,240
- Entry-level education requirements: No formal educational credential
Metros with lowest average pay:
- El Paso, TX ($22,090)
- Greensboro-High Point, NC ($23,410)
- Brownsville-Harlingen, TX ($23,450)
Job description: Feed materials into or remove materials from machines or equipment that is automatic or tended by other workers.
#18. Cashiers
- Annual mean salary: $21,910
- #53 lowest pay among all metros
- Employment: 8,480
National
- Annual mean salary: $25,710
- Employment: 3,333,100
- Entry-level education requirements: No formal educational credential
Metros with lowest average pay:
- Hattiesburg, MS ($19,530)
- Monroe, LA ($19,780)
- Albany, GA ($20,320)
Job description: Receive and disburse money in establishments other than financial institutions. May use electronic scanners, cash registers, or related equipment. May process credit or debit card transactions and validate checks.
#17. Telemarketers
- Annual mean salary: $21,550
- #6 lowest pay among all metros
- Employment: data not available
National
- Annual mean salary: $30,930
- Employment: 117,610
- Entry-level education requirements: No formal educational credential
Metros with lowest average pay:
- Charleston-North Charleston, SC ($19,280)
- Erie, PA ($19,760)
- Logan, UT-ID ($21,130)
Job description: Solicit donations or orders for goods or services over the telephone.
#16. Amusement and recreation attendants
- Annual mean salary: $21,300
- #88 lowest pay among all metros
- Employment: 270
National
- Annual mean salary: $25,610
- Employment: 248,190
- Entry-level education requirements: No formal educational credential
Metros with lowest average pay:
- Houma-Thibodaux, LA ($18,040)
- Lynchburg, VA ($18,600)
- Auburn-Opelika, AL ($18,650)
Job description: Perform a variety of attending duties at amusement or recreation facility. May schedule use of recreation facilities, maintain and provide equipment to participants of sporting events or recreational pursuits, or operate amusement concessions and rides.
#15. Cleaners of vehicles and equipment
- Annual mean salary: $21,280
- #6 lowest pay among all metros
- Employment: 620
National
- Annual mean salary: $29,400
- Employment: 341,660
- Entry-level education requirements: No formal educational credential
Metros with lowest average pay:
- Florence-Muscle Shoals, AL ($20,280)
- Albany, GA ($20,850)
- Dalton, GA ($20,890)
Job description: Wash or otherwise clean vehicles, machinery, and other equipment. Use such materials as water, cleaning agents, brushes, cloths, and hoses.
#14. Crossing guards and flaggers
- Annual mean salary: $21,020
- #3 lowest pay among all metros
- Employment: 530
National
- Annual mean salary: $34,220
- Employment: 85,050
- Entry-level education requirements: No formal educational credential
Metros with lowest average pay:
- Killeen-Temple, TX ($20,210)
- Jackson, MS ($20,610)
- El Paso, TX ($21,020)
Job description: Guide or control vehicular or pedestrian traffic at such places as streets, schools, railroad crossings, or construction sites.
#13. Waiters and waitresses
- Annual mean salary: $20,650
- #71 lowest pay among all metros
- Employment: 4,650
National
- Annual mean salary: $27,470
- Employment: 1,944,240
- Entry-level education requirements: No formal educational credential
Metros with lowest average pay:
- Brownsville-Harlingen, TX ($17,980)
- Decatur, AL ($17,980)
- Shreveport-Bossier City, LA ($18,060)
Job description: Take orders and serve food and beverages to patrons at tables in dining establishment.
#12. Packers and packagers, hand
- Annual mean salary: $20,620
- #9 lowest pay among all metros
- Employment: 720
National
- Annual mean salary: $29,270
- Employment: 599,270
- Entry-level education requirements: No formal educational credential
Metros with lowest average pay:
- Wichita Falls, TX ($18,740)
- Casper, WY ($19,850)
- Johnstown, PA ($19,920)
Job description: Pack or package by hand a wide variety of products and materials.
#11. Maids and housekeeping cleaners
- Annual mean salary: $20,270
- #19 lowest pay among all metros
- Employment: 1,420
National
- Annual mean salary: $28,010
- Employment: 795,590
- Entry-level education requirements: No formal educational credential
Metros with lowest average pay:
- Monroe, LA ($18,460)
- Valdosta, GA ($18,730)
- Alexandria, LA ($19,070)
Job description: Perform any combination of light cleaning duties to maintain private households or commercial establishments, such as hotels and hospitals, in a clean and orderly manner. Duties may include making beds, replenishing linens, cleaning rooms and halls, and vacuuming.
#10. Food cooking machine operators and tenders
- Annual mean salary: $20,140
- #1 lowest pay among all metros
- Employment: 140
National
- Annual mean salary: $34,180
- Employment: 26,530
- Entry-level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent
Metros with lowest average pay:
- El Paso, TX ($20,140)
- Florence, SC ($23,290)
- Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL ($24,380)
Job description: Operate or tend cooking equipment, such as steam cooking vats, deep fry cookers, pressure cookers, kettles and boilers, to prepare food products.
#9. Hosts and hostesses, restaurant, lounge and coffee shop
- Annual mean salary: $20,130
- #57 lowest pay among all metros
- Employment: 530
National
- Annual mean salary: $24,800
- Employment: 316,700
- Entry-level education requirements: No formal educational credential
Metros with lowest average pay:
- Decatur, AL ($17,940)
- Gadsden, AL ($18,150)
- New Bern, NC ($18,190)
Job description: Welcome patrons, seat them at tables or in lounge, and help ensure quality of facilities and service.
#8. Food preparation workers
- Annual mean salary: $19,810
- #13 lowest pay among all metros
- Employment: 1,470
National
- Annual mean salary: $26,820
- Employment: 793,590
- Entry-level education requirements: No formal educational credential
Metros with lowest average pay:
- Hammond, LA ($18,290)
- Morristown, TN ($18,550)
- Monroe, LA ($19,010)
Job description: Perform a variety of food preparation duties other than cooking, such as preparing cold foods and shellfish, slicing meat, and brewing coffee or tea.
#7. Fast food and counter workers
- Annual mean salary: $19,560
- #25 lowest pay among all metros
- Employment: 10,970
National
- Annual mean salary: $24,540
- Employment: 3,450,120
- Entry-level education requirements: No formal educational credential
Metros with lowest average pay:
- Dothan, AL ($18,690)
- Mobile, AL ($18,750)
- Montgomery, AL ($18,780)
Job description: Perform duties such as taking orders and serving food and beverages. Serve customers at counter or from a steam table. May take payment. May prepare food and beverages.
#6. Dining room and cafeteria attendants and bartender helpers
- Annual mean salary: $19,490
- #30 lowest pay among all metros
- Employment: 960
National
- Annual mean salary: $26,300
- Employment: 374,940
- Entry-level education requirements: No formal educational credential
Metros with lowest average pay:
- Monroe, LA ($18,090)
- Houma-Thibodaux, LA ($18,100)
- McAllen-Edinburg-Mission, TX ($18,240)
Job description: Facilitate food service. Clean tables; remove dirty dishes; replace soiled table linens; set tables; replenish supply of clean linens, silverware, glassware, and dishes; supply service bar with food; and serve items such as water, condiments, and coffee to patrons.
#5. Dishwashers
- Annual mean salary: $19,420
- #15 lowest pay among all metros
- Employment: 730
National
- Annual mean salary: $25,600
- Employment: 395,660
- Entry-level education requirements: No formal educational credential
Metros with lowest average pay:
- Anniston-Oxford-Jacksonville, AL ($17,490)
- Fond du Lac, WI ($18,400)
- Muncie, IN ($18,550)
Job description: Clean dishes, kitchen, food preparation equipment, or utensils.
#4. Childcare workers
- Annual mean salary: $18,950
- #9 lowest pay among all metros
- Employment: 1,030
National
- Annual mean salary: $26,790
- Employment: 494,360
- Entry-level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent
Metros with lowest average pay:
- Rome, GA ($17,330)
- Dothan, AL ($18,370)
- Warner Robins, GA ($18,440)
Job description: Attend to children at schools, businesses, private households, and childcare institutions. Perform a variety of tasks, such as dressing, feeding, bathing, and overseeing play.
#2 (tie). Sewing machine operators
- Annual mean salary: $18,940
- #1 lowest pay among all metros
- Employment: 1,560
National
- Annual mean salary: $29,420
- Employment: 116,520
- Entry-level education requirements: No formal educational credential
Metros with lowest average pay:
- El Paso, TX ($18,940)
- McAllen-Edinburg-Mission, TX ($21,950)
- Wichita Falls, TX ($22,070)
Job description: Operate or tend sewing machines to join, reinforce, decorate, or perform related sewing operations in the manufacture of garment or non-garment products.
#2 (tie). Cooks, short order
- Annual mean salary: $18,940
- #5 lowest pay among all metros
- Employment: data not available
National
- Annual mean salary: $27,030
- Employment: 123,350
- Entry-level education requirements: No formal educational credential
Metros with lowest average pay:
- Laredo, TX ($18,660)
- Gainesville, GA ($18,740)
- Mobile, AL ($18,820)
Job description: Prepare and cook to order a variety of foods that require only a short preparation time. May take orders from customers and serve patrons at counters or tables.
#1. Sawing machine setters, operators and tenders, wood
- Annual mean salary: $17,700
- #1 lowest pay among all metros
- Employment: data not available
National
- Annual mean salary: $33,290
- Employment: 48,400
- Entry-level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent
Metros with lowest average pay:
- El Paso, TX ($17,700)
- Dothan, AL ($22,000)
- Austin-Round Rock, TX ($22,360)
Job description: Set up, operate, or tend wood sawing machines. May operate computer numerically controlled (CNC) equipment. Includes lead sawyers.
