Lowest-paying jobs in El Paso

In El Paso, the annual mean wage is $41,750 or 25.9 percent lower than the national mean of $56,310, while the lowest-paying occupation makes $17,700.

#50. Interviewers, except eligibility and loan

Annual mean salary: $25,520

#1 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: 230

National

Annual mean salary: $37,640

Employment: 173,800

Entry-level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

Metros with lowest average pay:

El Paso, TX ($25,520)

Lake Charles, LA ($26,190)

Harrisonburg, VA ($26,220)

Job description: Interview persons by telephone, mail, in person, or by other means for the purpose of completing forms, applications, or questionnaires. Ask specific questions, record answers, and assist persons with completing form. May sort, classify, and file forms.

#49. Cabinetmakers and bench carpenters

Annual mean salary: $25,450

#1 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: 160

National

Annual mean salary: $38,900

Employment: 93,300

Entry-level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

Metros with lowest average pay:

Birmingham-Hoover, AL ($25,450)

El Paso, TX ($25,450)

Pocatello, ID ($26,750)

Job description: Cut, shape, and assemble wooden articles or set up and operate a variety of woodworking machines, such as power saws, jointers, and mortisers to surface, cut, or shape lumber or to fabricate parts for wood products.

#48. Ophthalmic laboratory technicians

Annual mean salary: $24,790

#2 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: 70

National

Annual mean salary: $36,640

Employment: 26,140

Entry-level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

Metros with lowest average pay:

New Orleans-Metairie, LA ($23,270)

El Paso, TX ($24,790)

Lafayette, LA ($25,710)

Job description: Cut, grind, and polish eyeglasses, contact lenses, or other precision optical elements. Assemble and mount lenses into frames or process other optical elements. Includes precision lens polishers or grinders, centerer-edgers and lens mounters.

#47. Animal caretakers

Annual mean salary: $24,650

#115 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: 380

National

Annual mean salary: $28,380

Employment: 193,660

Entry-level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

Metros with lowest average pay:

Morristown, TN ($18,810)

Greenville, NC ($20,320)

Twin Falls, ID ($20,580)

Job description: Feed, water, groom, bathe, exercise, or otherwise provide care to promote and maintain the well-being of pets and other animals that are not raised for consumption, such as dogs, cats, race horses, ornamental fish or birds, zoo animals, and mice. Work in settings such as kennels, animal shelters, zoos, circuses, and aquariums. May keep records of feedings, treatments, and animals received or discharged. May clean, disinfect, and repair cages, pens, or fish tanks.

#46. Retail salespersons

Annual mean salary: $24,490

#7 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: 9,380

National

Annual mean salary: $30,940

Employment: 3,659,670

Entry-level education requirements: No formal educational credential

Metros with lowest average pay:

Albany, GA ($22,740)

Hinesville, GA ($23,640)

Brownsville-Harlingen, TX ($23,660)

Job description: Sell merchandise, such as furniture, motor vehicles, appliances, or apparel to consumers.

#44 (tie). Textile cutting machine setters, operators, and tenders

Annual mean salary: $24,480

#2 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: 80

National

Annual mean salary: $30,890

Employment: 12,650

Entry-level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

Metros with lowest average pay:

Brownsville-Harlingen, TX ($18,940)

El Paso, TX ($24,480)

Cleveland, TN ($24,650)

Job description: Set up, operate, or tend machines that cut textiles.

#44 (tie). Food servers, non-restaurant

Annual mean salary: $24,480

#141 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: 210

National

Annual mean salary: $27,460

Employment: 254,650

Entry-level education requirements: No formal educational credential

Metros with lowest average pay:

Decatur, AL ($18,460)

Enid, OK ($18,780)

Beaumont-Port Arthur, TX ($18,960)

Job description: Serve food to individuals outside of a restaurant environment, such as in hotel rooms, hospital rooms, residential care facilities, or cars.

#43. Extruding and drawing machine setters, operators, and tenders, metal and plastic

Annual mean salary: $24,450

#1 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: 120

National

Annual mean salary: $38,990

Employment: 69,300

Entry-level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

Metros with lowest average pay:

El Paso, TX ($24,450)

Brownsville-Harlingen, TX ($25,570)

Fort Smith, AR-OK ($27,240)

Job description: Set up, operate, or tend machines to extrude or draw thermoplastic or metal materials into tubes, rods, hoses, wire, bars, or structural shapes.

#42. Pharmacy aides

Annual mean salary: $24,340

#23 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: 140

National

Annual mean salary: $32,250

Employment: 38,900

Entry-level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

Metros with lowest average pay:

Beaumont-Port Arthur, TX ($20,300)

Shreveport-Bossier City, LA ($21,220)

Grand Island, NE ($21,360)

Job description: Record drugs delivered to the pharmacy, store incoming merchandise, and inform the supervisor of stock needs. May operate cash register and accept prescriptions for filling.

#41. Switchboard operators, including answering service

Annual mean salary: $24,310

#6 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: 140

National

Annual mean salary: $33,980

Employment: 59,270

Entry-level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

Metros with lowest average pay:

Alexandria, LA ($20,580)

Lawton, OK ($21,710)

Anniston-Oxford-Jacksonville, AL ($22,090)

Job description: Operate telephone business systems equipment or switchboards to relay incoming, outgoing, and interoffice calls. May supply information to callers and record messages.

#40. Hairdressers, hairstylists and cosmetologists

Annual mean salary: $24,030

#36 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: 790

National

Annual mean salary: $32,740

Employment: 302,410

Entry-level education requirements: Postsecondary nondegree award

Metros with lowest average pay:

San Angelo, TX ($18,370)

Florence-Muscle Shoals, AL ($19,280)

Bowling Green, KY ($19,460)

Job description: Provide beauty services, such as cutting, coloring, and styling hair, and massaging and treating scalp. May shampoo hair, apply makeup, dress wigs, remove hair, and provide nail and skincare services.

#39. Receptionists and information clerks

Annual mean salary: $23,990

#5 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: 1,970

National

Annual mean salary: $32,410

Employment: 968,420

Entry-level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

Metros with lowest average pay:

Gadsden, AL ($22,570)

Killeen-Temple, TX ($22,770)

Brownsville-Harlingen, TX ($22,880)

Job description: Answer inquiries and provide information to the general public, customers, visitors, and other interested parties regarding activities conducted at establishment and location of departments, offices, and employees within the organization.

#38. Couriers and messengers

Annual mean salary: $23,970

#16 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: 210

National

Annual mean salary: $33,010

Employment: 70,700

Entry-level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

Metros with lowest average pay:

Tuscaloosa, AL ($19,770)

Monroe, LA ($21,160)

Lawton, OK ($21,380)

Job description: Pick up and deliver messages, documents, packages, and other items between offices or departments within an establishment or directly to other business concerns, traveling by foot, bicycle, motorcycle, automobile, or public conveyance.

#37. Butchers and meat cutters

Annual mean salary: $23,940

#3 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: 360

National

Annual mean salary: $34,630

Employment: 142,220

Entry-level education requirements: No formal educational credential

Metros with lowest average pay:

Lake Charles, LA ($20,930)

Tulsa, OK ($23,910)

El Paso, TX ($23,940)

Job description: Cut, trim, or prepare consumer-sized portions of meat for use or sale in retail establishments.

#36. Occupational therapy aides

Annual mean salary: $23,810

#2 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: 30

National

Annual mean salary: $34,160

Employment: 5,630

Entry-level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

Metros with lowest average pay:

McAllen-Edinburg-Mission, TX ($21,600)

El Paso, TX ($23,810)

Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI ($25,920)

Job description: Under close supervision of an occupational therapist or occupational therapy assistant, perform only delegated, selected, or routine tasks in specific situations. These duties include preparing patient and treatment room.

#35. Broadcast technicians

Annual mean salary: $23,640

#2 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: data not available

National

Annual mean salary: $49,250

Employment: 25,960

Entry-level education requirements: Associate’s degree

Metros with lowest average pay:

Columbus, GA-AL ($21,290)

El Paso, TX ($23,640)

Palm Bay-Melbourne-Titusville, FL ($25,500)

Job description: Set up, operate, and maintain the electronic equipment used to acquire, edit, and transmit audio and video for radio or television programs. Control and adjust incoming and outgoing broadcast signals to regulate sound volume, signal strength, and signal clarity. Operate satellite, microwave, or other transmitter equipment to broadcast radio or television programs.

#34. Bakers

Annual mean salary: $23,630

#12 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: 240

National

Annual mean salary: $31,060

Employment: 168,890

Entry-level education requirements: No formal educational credential

Metros with lowest average pay:

Sherman-Denison, TX ($21,310)

Beaumont-Port Arthur, TX ($21,560)

St. George, UT ($22,110)

Job description: Mix and bake ingredients to produce breads, rolls, cookies, cakes, pies, pastries, or other baked goods.

#33. Order clerks

Annual mean salary: $23,580

#1 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: 520

National

Annual mean salary: $37,660

Employment: 119,640

Entry-level education requirements: Some college, no degree

Metros with lowest average pay:

El Paso, TX ($23,580)

Wichita Falls, TX ($23,900)

Blacksburg-Christiansburg-Radford, VA ($25,930)

Job description: Receive and process incoming orders for materials, merchandise, classified ads, or services such as repairs, installations, or rental of facilities. Generally receives orders via mail, phone, fax, or other electronic means. Duties include informing customers of receipt, prices, shipping dates, and delays; preparing contracts; and handling complaints.

#32. Bartenders

Annual mean salary: $23,550

#145 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: 1,340

National

Annual mean salary: $28,910

Employment: 486,720

Entry-level education requirements: No formal educational credential

Metros with lowest average pay:

Gadsden, AL ($17,930)

Decatur, AL ($17,950)

Warner Robins, GA ($18,150)

Job description: Mix and serve drinks to patrons, directly or through waitstaff.

#31. Cooks, restaurant

Annual mean salary: $23,490

#33 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: 2,840

National

Annual mean salary: $29,530

Employment: 1,109,650

Entry-level education requirements: No formal educational credential

Metros with lowest average pay:

Brownsville-Harlingen, TX ($20,590)

Laredo, TX ($21,000)

Gadsden, AL ($21,540)

Job description: Prepare, season, and cook dishes such as soups, meats, vegetables, or desserts in restaurants. May order supplies, keep records and accounts, price items on menu, or plan menu.

#30. Landscaping and groundskeeping workers

Annual mean salary: $23,330

#2 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: 1,480

National

Annual mean salary: $33,800

Employment: 872,370

Entry-level education requirements: No formal educational credential

Metros with lowest average pay:

Brownsville-Harlingen, TX ($22,780)

El Paso, TX ($23,330)

Charleston, WV ($23,500)

Job description: Landscape or maintain grounds of property using hand or power tools or equipment. Workers typically perform a variety of tasks, which may include any combination of the following: sod laying, mowing, trimming, planting, watering, fertilizing, digging, raking, sprinkler installation, and installation of mortarless segmental concrete masonry wall units.

#29. Packaging and filling machine operators and tenders

Annual mean salary: $23,120

#3 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: 490

National

Annual mean salary: $35,220

Employment: 370,910

Entry-level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

Metros with lowest average pay:

Hammond, LA ($22,420)

Naples-Immokalee-Marco Island, FL ($22,850)

El Paso, TX ($23,120)

Job description: Operate or tend machines to prepare industrial or consumer products for storage or shipment. Includes cannery workers who pack food products.

#28. Substitute teachers, short-term

Annual mean salary: $23,100

#35 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: 1,630

National

Annual mean salary: $36,090

Employment: 512,030

Entry-level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

Metros with lowest average pay:

Daphne-Fairhope-Foley, AL ($17,360)

Anniston-Oxford-Jacksonville, AL ($17,470)

Huntsville, AL ($17,470)

Job description: Teach students on a short-term basis as a temporary replacement for a regular classroom teacher, typically using the regular teacher’s lesson plan.

#27. Lifeguards, ski patrol, and other recreational protective service workers

Annual mean salary: $23,070

#86 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: 240

National

Annual mean salary: $27,050

Employment: 113,150

Entry-level education requirements: No formal educational credential

Metros with lowest average pay:

Montgomery, AL ($17,440)

Athens-Clarke County, GA ($17,790)

Sheboygan, WI ($17,940)

Job description: Monitor recreational areas, such as pools, beaches, or ski slopes, to provide assistance and protection to participants.

#26. Laundry and dry-cleaning workers

Annual mean salary: $22,830

#76 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: data not available

National

Annual mean salary: $26,600

Employment: 179,890

Entry-level education requirements: No formal educational credential

Metros with lowest average pay:

Hattiesburg, MS ($18,060)

Warner Robins, GA ($18,580)

Rome, GA ($19,050)

Job description: Operate or tend washing or dry-cleaning machines to wash or dry-clean industrial or household articles, such as cloth garments, suede, leather, furs, blankets, draperies, linens, rugs, and carpets. Includes spotters and dyers of these articles.

#25. Janitors and cleaners, except maids and housekeeping cleaners

Annual mean salary: $22,810

#7 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: 5,060

National

Annual mean salary: $31,410

Employment: 1,990,510

Entry-level education requirements: No formal educational credential

Metros with lowest average pay:

Monroe, LA ($21,200)

Sumter, SC ($21,400)

Dothan, AL ($21,670)

Job description: Keep buildings in clean and orderly condition. Perform heavy cleaning duties, such as cleaning floors, shampooing rugs, washing walls and glass, and removing rubbish. Duties may include tending furnace and boiler, performing routine maintenance activities, notifying management of need for repairs, and cleaning snow or debris from sidewalk.

#24. Parking attendants

Annual mean salary: $22,760

#23 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: data not available

National

Annual mean salary: $27,910

Employment: 123,790

Entry-level education requirements: No formal educational credential

Metros with lowest average pay:

Lake Charles, LA ($19,840)

Huntsville, AL ($19,910)

Auburn-Opelika, AL ($20,000)

Job description: Park vehicles or issue tickets for customers in a parking lot or garage. May park or tend vehicles in environments such as a car dealership or rental car facility. May collect fee.

#23. Data entry keyers

Annual mean salary: $22,580

#1 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: 570

National

Annual mean salary: $35,850

Employment: 151,520

Entry-level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

Metros with lowest average pay:

El Paso, TX ($22,580)

Laredo, TX ($23,940)

Las Cruces, NM ($24,280)

Job description: Operate data entry device, such as keyboard or photo composing perforator. Duties may include verifying data and preparing materials for printing.

#22. Hotel, motel, and resort desk clerks

Annual mean salary: $22,470

#96 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: 330

National

Annual mean salary: $26,900

Employment: 222,550

Entry-level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

Metros with lowest average pay:

Decatur, AL ($18,020)

Dalton, GA ($18,450)

Monroe, LA ($18,500)

Job description: Accommodate hotel, motel, and resort patrons by registering and assigning rooms to guests, issuing room keys or cards, transmitting and receiving messages, keeping records of occupied rooms and guests’ accounts, making and confirming reservations, and presenting statements to and collecting payments from departing guests.

#21. Food batchmakers

Annual mean salary: $22,260

#4 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: 310

National

Annual mean salary: $34,970

Employment: 153,270

Entry-level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

Metros with lowest average pay:

San Angelo, TX ($18,770)

Hammond, LA ($20,450)

Tyler, TX ($21,070)

Job description: Set up and operate equipment that mixes or blends ingredients used in the manufacturing of food products. Includes candy makers and cheese makers.

#20. Cooks, fast food

Annual mean salary: $22,210

#139 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: 1,020

National

Annual mean salary: $24,300

Employment: 544,420

Entry-level education requirements: No formal educational credential

Metros with lowest average pay:

Altoona, PA ($17,660)

Johnson City, TN ($17,700)

Anniston-Oxford-Jacksonville, AL ($17,900)

Job description: Prepare and cook food in a fast food restaurant with a limited menu. Duties of these cooks are limited to preparation of a few basic items and normally involve operating large-volume single-purpose cooking equipment.

#19. Machine feeders and offbearers

El Paso, TX

Annual mean salary: $22,090

#1 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: 70

National

Annual mean salary: $34,470

Employment: 64,240

Entry-level education requirements: No formal educational credential

Metros with lowest average pay:

El Paso, TX ($22,090)

Greensboro-High Point, NC ($23,410)

Brownsville-Harlingen, TX ($23,450)

Job description: Feed materials into or remove materials from machines or equipment that is automatic or tended by other workers.

#18. Cashiers

Annual mean salary: $21,910

#53 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: 8,480

National

Annual mean salary: $25,710

Employment: 3,333,100

Entry-level education requirements: No formal educational credential

Metros with lowest average pay:

Hattiesburg, MS ($19,530)

Monroe, LA ($19,780)

Albany, GA ($20,320)

Job description: Receive and disburse money in establishments other than financial institutions. May use electronic scanners, cash registers, or related equipment. May process credit or debit card transactions and validate checks.

#17. Telemarketers

Annual mean salary: $21,550

#6 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: data not available

National

Annual mean salary: $30,930

Employment: 117,610

Entry-level education requirements: No formal educational credential

Metros with lowest average pay:

Charleston-North Charleston, SC ($19,280)

Erie, PA ($19,760)

Logan, UT-ID ($21,130)

Job description: Solicit donations or orders for goods or services over the telephone.

#16. Amusement and recreation attendants

Annual mean salary: $21,300

#88 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: 270

National

Annual mean salary: $25,610

Employment: 248,190

Entry-level education requirements: No formal educational credential

Metros with lowest average pay:

Houma-Thibodaux, LA ($18,040)

Lynchburg, VA ($18,600)

Auburn-Opelika, AL ($18,650)

Job description: Perform a variety of attending duties at amusement or recreation facility. May schedule use of recreation facilities, maintain and provide equipment to participants of sporting events or recreational pursuits, or operate amusement concessions and rides.

#15. Cleaners of vehicles and equipment

Annual mean salary: $21,280

#6 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: 620

National

Annual mean salary: $29,400

Employment: 341,660

Entry-level education requirements: No formal educational credential

Metros with lowest average pay:

Florence-Muscle Shoals, AL ($20,280)

Albany, GA ($20,850)

Dalton, GA ($20,890)

Job description: Wash or otherwise clean vehicles, machinery, and other equipment. Use such materials as water, cleaning agents, brushes, cloths, and hoses.

#14. Crossing guards and flaggers

Annual mean salary: $21,020

#3 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: 530

National

Annual mean salary: $34,220

Employment: 85,050

Entry-level education requirements: No formal educational credential

Metros with lowest average pay:

Killeen-Temple, TX ($20,210)

Jackson, MS ($20,610)

El Paso, TX ($21,020)

Job description: Guide or control vehicular or pedestrian traffic at such places as streets, schools, railroad crossings, or construction sites.

#13. Waiters and waitresses

Annual mean salary: $20,650

#71 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: 4,650

National

Annual mean salary: $27,470

Employment: 1,944,240

Entry-level education requirements: No formal educational credential

Metros with lowest average pay:

Brownsville-Harlingen, TX ($17,980)

Decatur, AL ($17,980)

Shreveport-Bossier City, LA ($18,060)

Job description: Take orders and serve food and beverages to patrons at tables in dining establishment.

#12. Packers and packagers, hand

Annual mean salary: $20,620

#9 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: 720

National

Annual mean salary: $29,270

Employment: 599,270

Entry-level education requirements: No formal educational credential

Metros with lowest average pay:

Wichita Falls, TX ($18,740)

Casper, WY ($19,850)

Johnstown, PA ($19,920)

Job description: Pack or package by hand a wide variety of products and materials.

#11. Maids and housekeeping cleaners

Annual mean salary: $20,270

#19 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: 1,420

National

Annual mean salary: $28,010

Employment: 795,590

Entry-level education requirements: No formal educational credential

Metros with lowest average pay:

Monroe, LA ($18,460)

Valdosta, GA ($18,730)

Alexandria, LA ($19,070)

Job description: Perform any combination of light cleaning duties to maintain private households or commercial establishments, such as hotels and hospitals, in a clean and orderly manner. Duties may include making beds, replenishing linens, cleaning rooms and halls, and vacuuming.

#10. Food cooking machine operators and tenders

Annual mean salary: $20,140

#1 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: 140

National

Annual mean salary: $34,180

Employment: 26,530

Entry-level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

Metros with lowest average pay:

El Paso, TX ($20,140)

Florence, SC ($23,290)

Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL ($24,380)

Job description: Operate or tend cooking equipment, such as steam cooking vats, deep fry cookers, pressure cookers, kettles and boilers, to prepare food products.

#9. Hosts and hostesses, restaurant, lounge and coffee shop

Annual mean salary: $20,130

#57 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: 530

National

Annual mean salary: $24,800

Employment: 316,700

Entry-level education requirements: No formal educational credential

Metros with lowest average pay:

Decatur, AL ($17,940)

Gadsden, AL ($18,150)

New Bern, NC ($18,190)

Job description: Welcome patrons, seat them at tables or in lounge, and help ensure quality of facilities and service.

#8. Food preparation workers

Annual mean salary: $19,810

#13 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: 1,470

National

Annual mean salary: $26,820

Employment: 793,590

Entry-level education requirements: No formal educational credential

Metros with lowest average pay:

Hammond, LA ($18,290)

Morristown, TN ($18,550)

Monroe, LA ($19,010)

Job description: Perform a variety of food preparation duties other than cooking, such as preparing cold foods and shellfish, slicing meat, and brewing coffee or tea.

#7. Fast food and counter workers

Annual mean salary: $19,560

#25 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: 10,970

National

Annual mean salary: $24,540

Employment: 3,450,120

Entry-level education requirements: No formal educational credential

Metros with lowest average pay:

Dothan, AL ($18,690)

Mobile, AL ($18,750)

Montgomery, AL ($18,780)

Job description: Perform duties such as taking orders and serving food and beverages. Serve customers at counter or from a steam table. May take payment. May prepare food and beverages.

#6. Dining room and cafeteria attendants and bartender helpers

Annual mean salary: $19,490

#30 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: 960

National

Annual mean salary: $26,300

Employment: 374,940

Entry-level education requirements: No formal educational credential

Metros with lowest average pay:

Monroe, LA ($18,090)

Houma-Thibodaux, LA ($18,100)

McAllen-Edinburg-Mission, TX ($18,240)

Job description: Facilitate food service. Clean tables; remove dirty dishes; replace soiled table linens; set tables; replenish supply of clean linens, silverware, glassware, and dishes; supply service bar with food; and serve items such as water, condiments, and coffee to patrons.

#5. Dishwashers

Annual mean salary: $19,420

#15 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: 730

National

Annual mean salary: $25,600

Employment: 395,660

Entry-level education requirements: No formal educational credential

Metros with lowest average pay:

Anniston-Oxford-Jacksonville, AL ($17,490)

Fond du Lac, WI ($18,400)

Muncie, IN ($18,550)

Job description: Clean dishes, kitchen, food preparation equipment, or utensils.

#4. Childcare workers

Annual mean salary: $18,950

#9 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: 1,030

National

Annual mean salary: $26,790

Employment: 494,360

Entry-level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

Metros with lowest average pay:

Rome, GA ($17,330)

Dothan, AL ($18,370)

Warner Robins, GA ($18,440)

Job description: Attend to children at schools, businesses, private households, and childcare institutions. Perform a variety of tasks, such as dressing, feeding, bathing, and overseeing play.

#2 (tie). Sewing machine operators

Annual mean salary: $18,940

#1 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: 1,560

National

Annual mean salary: $29,420

Employment: 116,520

Entry-level education requirements: No formal educational credential

Metros with lowest average pay:

El Paso, TX ($18,940)

McAllen-Edinburg-Mission, TX ($21,950)

Wichita Falls, TX ($22,070)

Job description: Operate or tend sewing machines to join, reinforce, decorate, or perform related sewing operations in the manufacture of garment or non-garment products.

#2 (tie). Cooks, short order

Annual mean salary: $18,940

#5 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: data not available

National

Annual mean salary: $27,030

Employment: 123,350

Entry-level education requirements: No formal educational credential

Metros with lowest average pay:

Laredo, TX ($18,660)

Gainesville, GA ($18,740)

Mobile, AL ($18,820)

Job description: Prepare and cook to order a variety of foods that require only a short preparation time. May take orders from customers and serve patrons at counters or tables.

#1. Sawing machine setters, operators and tenders, wood

Annual mean salary: $17,700

#1 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: data not available

National

Annual mean salary: $33,290

Employment: 48,400

Entry-level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

Metros with lowest average pay:

El Paso, TX ($17,700)

Dothan, AL ($22,000)

Austin-Round Rock, TX ($22,360)

Job description: Set up, operate, or tend wood sawing machines. May operate computer numerically controlled (CNC) equipment. Includes lead sawyers.

