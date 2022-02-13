EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso Police Department (EPPD) officers are on the scene of a two-vehicle crash in the Lower Valley.

According to EPPD officials, the crash happened Sunday afternoon at North Loop and Nottingham.

Officials say that a child has been transported with serious injuries, and one adult has been transported with “life threatening injuries.”

EPPD’s Special Traffic Investigation (STI) Unit is on the scene and investigating the wreck.

Look for updates here on KTSM.com and in our later newscasts.

