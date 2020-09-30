Lower Valley Water District hosting community and tire clean-up on Saturday

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The Lower Valley Water District is hosting a community clean up on Saturday.

The Villa Espana, Alameda Estates and La Jolla subdivisions will be served.

Residents in those communities must place their trash out by 6 a.m. Trash must be placed at least three feet away from anything — such as fencing, gas meters and parked vehicles — that obstructs trucks from picking up the items.

Items that cannot be picked up are spray cans, paints or oils.

Tires can be dropped off at 241 Old Hueco Tanks Road.

For more information, contact the Lower Valley Water District Solid at (915) 791-4480, extensions 1043, 1044 or 1045.