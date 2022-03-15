EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso Police say one man is in custody after a Monday morning shooting in the Lower Valley turns deadly.

According to EPPD officials, 20-year-old Stefano Valdez is behind bars after allegedly shooting and killing 29-year-old Luis Alfredo Ramos.

Police say that officers assigned to the Mission Valley Regional Command were sent to the shooting call at a residence along the 9100 block of Kernel at approximately 2 a.m.

The initial call was that a woman reportedly shoot her boyfriend in self-defense. The shooting victim – Ramos – was transported to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The EPPD Crimes Against Persons’ detectives were then called to investigate the shooting.

The investigation revealed that Ramos had assaulted the female resident of the apartment while they were at a bar on the west side earlier in the evening. Ramos later arrived at the apartment on Kernel and was shot multiple times by Stefano Valdez who was inside the apartment. Valdez and the female resident fabricated a self-defense account of the shooting that conflicted with their statements and evidence found at the scene. EL PASO POLICE DEPARTMENT

Valdez was charged with Murder and booked into the El Paso County Detention Facility under a $1 million bond.

Stefano Valdez – Mug shot courtesy EPPPD

