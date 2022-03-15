EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso Police say one man is in custody after a Monday morning shooting in the Lower Valley turns deadly.
According to EPPD officials, 20-year-old Stefano Valdez is behind bars after allegedly shooting and killing 29-year-old Luis Alfredo Ramos.
Police say that officers assigned to the Mission Valley Regional Command were sent to the shooting call at a residence along the 9100 block of Kernel at approximately 2 a.m.
The initial call was that a woman reportedly shoot her boyfriend in self-defense. The shooting victim – Ramos – was transported to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead.
The EPPD Crimes Against Persons’ detectives were then called to investigate the shooting.
Valdez was charged with Murder and booked into the El Paso County Detention Facility under a $1 million bond.
