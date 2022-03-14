EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – After nearly two years to the date of being closed to the public, the Sergio Troncoso Public Library branch in the Lower Valley has reopened to the community.

In March 2020, the COVID-19 pandemic forced El Paso libraries to shut their doors as many people were getting sick with the virus.

On Monday, the library held a grand reopening ceremony to invite the Lower Valley community back in.

“People can come in use computers, bring children to storytime, children to teen hangouts and soon we’re going to do the computer classes and citizenship classes for the adults,” Norma Martinez, the Director of Library Services, said.

The Troncoso Branch Library is a full-service library named after one of Ysleta’s most successful sons, renowned author, Sergio Troncoso.

Families and children attended the grand reopening and said they were happy to be back inside.

“It’s great to have a place like this to come and read and do activities,” Adriana Moncada, a babysitter to two-year-old twin girls, said.

Martinez said the Troncoso branch is the only library in the Lower Valley area, adding she believes it’s important to have it open.

“Not being available for the community puts a hardship on them on us so were really happy it’s reopening.”

The library has a meeting room, computer lab, a children’s area, a teen area and thousands of books, DVDs, music recordings, magazines, newspapers, and other resources available free to the public.

The opening of the Sergio Troncoso branch brings the total to nine libraries currently open to the public citywide with three others opening in the next few months.

The library is also hosting Spring Break events all week for families:

Tuesday, March 15: Storytime 4:30 p.m. finger puppet craft

Wednesday, March 16: St. Patrick’s Craft 3 p.m. Pinch Protection

Thursday,March 17: Board games 4:30 p.m.

Friday, March 18: Building Blocks 4:30 p.m.

