EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Wednesday’s windy weather is causing several region-wide issues, with power outages from Las Cruces to the Lower Valley.

According to El Paso Electric’s outage center, at least 1000 customers are without power in the San Elizario/Clint area of the Lower Valley; with at least 3800 customers in Las Cruces in the dark.

EPE officials say at least twenty power poles appear to be down, along Alameda Avenue and Socorro Road in the Lower Valley.

Shortly after 1 p.m., TxDOT El Paso closed Alameda Avenue and Socorro Road due to the widespread damage and EPE Crews working to repair the downed poles and lines.

EMERGENCY CLOSURES!

Alameda closed Herring to Quadrilla and Socorro Road Quadrilla to Herring while @ElPasoElectric crews work on downed power lines. pic.twitter.com/8FpHNq66Td — TxDOT El Paso (@txdotelp) February 16, 2022

Scanner traffic indicates live powerlines are down across the roofs of at least two homes, along with multiple calls of vehicles driving over live wires in the area.

Another call referenced a small brush fire spreading due to lines down in a field.

Video taken along Socorro Road, near San Elizario High School

City officials announced shortly after 1 p.m. that the landfill would close due to the weather. Below is their release:

Environmental Services Department (ESD) will be closing the Greater El Paso Landfill and its five Citizen Collection Stations early today to the general public due to the low visibility and high winds. The landfill and the five Citizen Collection Stations, or drop-off sites, will close at 1 p.m. as a precaution to ensure ESD customers’ and employees’ safety. Weather permitting the landfill and the Citizen Collection Stations will resume normal operating hours tomorrow. ESD encourages residents to take extra precaution when rolling out their trash and recycling bins to and from the curb. On windy days trash and recycling bins can be tipped over and blown onto streets or sidewalks, contributing to windblown trash and creating obstructions for pedestrians and motorists. Environmental Services Department ***

We have a crew en-route to the area; look for updates here on KTSM.com and in our later newscasts.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.