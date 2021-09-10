Lower Valley Neighborhood Association helps seniors through yard work

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A group of volunteers are helping out seniors clean up their yards to help the community. United Way staff and AmeriCorp members spent Friday morning picking up weeds and giving their front yards a brand new look.

One homeowner, Reimundo Martinez, told KTSM he’s struggled to keep up with yardwork ever since his wife passed away six months ago. He said with the increase in rain the Borderland has experienced lately, plus turning 82-years-old, it hasn’t been easy for him.

“We’ve been married for 35 years, and all of a sudden… yeah I’m grateful for this organization to come over here to help me out,” he said.

Christina Lamour, the Vice-President of Community Impact for United Way, says due to the impact 9/11 had on the United States, a big thing they want to focus on is coming together and turning it into a day of service.

“This is an effort of our AmeriCorp program and it’s a day of service to commemorate the 20th anniversary of 9/11,” she said.

Another volunteer at the event, Vanessa Medrano said “We’re trying to turn a tragedy into something productive, something to uplift the community and uplift the nation, if you will,” she said. “There’s always going to be a time to give back to your community, a community can’t grow if we’re not taking an active roll on it, so just whenever you can in any capacity you can, try to give back.”

They say they are currently in need for volunteers to help as many seniors in the community as they can. If you would like more information on how to volunteer you can head to Find a volunteer opportunity | AmeriCorps.

